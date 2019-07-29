Open to be oppn leader if party asks: DK Shivakumar

Congress leader D K Shivakumar said that he was willing to fulfil the role of Opposition Leader in the Assembly if the party elected him to do so.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha, he said that he had not applied for the position. "I have not applied to be the Leader of the Opposition. If my party wants me to lead in the Legislative Assembly, I am willing to do it," he said.

Currently, former chief minister and leader of Congress Legislature Party Siddaramaiah is the leader of the opposition, though Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has not announced anyone for the post.

Legal angle

On the formation of a new government, he said that he didn't know how BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was allowed to form the government even though he didn't enjoy a simple majority in the house. "There is a legal angle to explore," he said.

On rebel MLAs, he said that though they had claimed of being sworn-in as ministers along with Yediyurappa, they were abandoned by those who convinced them to resign.