Oppn backing CAA protesters to appease minorities: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa lashed out at the Opposition for misleading the minorities against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a news conference at his 'Dhavalagiri' residence in the city, he said that all opposition to CAA and NRC were baseless and fears regarding the same were unfounded. "They are trying to mislead the people by making false claims about the issue," he said.

Reacting to former CM H D Kumaraswamy's remarks over the Mangalore shooting incident that 'people had assembled for a protest and not war', he said that police were forced to fire as protestors tried to barge into the police station and armoury.

"To appease minorities, they are supporting the protestors. Hitting the streets for a protest when Section 144 was in force is an unpardonable crime," he said.

He said that there were no curbs against Congress leader Siddaramaiah's visit to Mangalore. Siddaramaih was earlier barred from visiting the coastal city after the incident.

"I request both Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy to explain how it might affect minorities. Without having any knowledge of that, they are deliberately confusing people," he said.

To a question, he said that CAA would be implemented in the State and preparations were afoot to identify the illegal immigrants residing in the state. "Not one Muslim, who are from here, will be affected," he added.