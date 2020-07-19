Opposition attacks government over infant’s death

The death of a one-month-old baby due to alleged lack of medical care spiralled into a controversy on Sunday, as opposition parties lashed out at the government here on Sunday. The Congress blamed “rampant corruption and incompetency in handling the Covid crisis” for the child’s death.

The incident came to light after father of the child, Venkatesh Naik, staged a protest in front of the chief minister’s residence on Saturday. His son was diagnosed with a heart-condition around a week ago and was recommended immediate hospitalisation. Though he along with his wife visited multiple hospitals in the city, they refused to admit the infant resulting in his death.

“It’s tragic that a one-month-old baby died due to lack of medical care. The devastated father protested in front of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s residence. This government’s rampant corruption and incompetency in handling this crisis is making people’s lives miserable,” KPCC president D K Shivakumarvsaid.

He said that Venkatesh had travelled for 36 hours in Bengaluru and at least 10 hospitals denied him admission. “Will you take responsibility for this tragedy?” Shivakumar asked, adding that ministers in the government were busy looting while people suffered.

The Aam Aadmi Party also attacked the government over the infant’s death.