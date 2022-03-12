‘Other Sidhu’ set to drown Congress in Karnataka: Jagadish Shettar

Former Chief Minister and MLA Jagadish Shettar said the Congress party has two ‘Sidhus’ who are all set to drown Congress and make India ‘Congress mukt’.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, Shettar said one Sidhu (referring to Punjab Congress Committee President Navjot Singh Sidhu) with his dissent and in fight ensured that Congress was completely decimated in Punjab,

Similarly in Karnataka too the ‘other Sidhu’ (referring to the Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Siddaramaiah) with his in-fight with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar will ensure Congress is wiped out in Karnataka.

“We, BJP leaders, need not do anything. Their (Congress leaders) in fights and fraction will ensure an easy victory for us,” he said and added that his political experience suggests that there will be no midterm or preponement of assembly elections, as being suggested by political experts owing to the party's victory in four States, including all important Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to a question on the mounting pending bills that are due towards contractors, the former chief minister said that dues are not just limited to this government led by Basavaraj Bommai but a legacy issue. “One has to also take into account the pending bills of Indira Canteen that was started by Siddaramaiah,” he said.

