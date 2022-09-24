Our political opponents want us finished, says Vijayendra

Karnataka BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra on Saturday said he and his father, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, are being targeted by “political opponents”.

He was reacting to the Supreme Court ordering a stay on an investigation into an FIR lodged by the Lokayukta police against Yediyurappa in a case related to irregularities in awarding a BDA contract to build a housing complex.

Apart from Yediyurappa, the complainant T J Abraham has also named Vijayendra, Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar, Yediyurappa’s grandson Shashidhar Maradi, son-in-law Virupakshappa Yamakanmaradi, Sanjay Sree, son-in-law of Yediyurappa’s daughter Padmavathi, businessman Chandrakanth Ramalingam of Ramalingam Construction Company Pvt Ltd and others.

Also Read | Lokayukta FIR against BSY, Vijayendra in Rs 567-cr BDA tender case

"Perhaps no other former chief minister in the country has had 28-30 criminal cases filed against him. We've tasted victory in most of the cases. This is a conspiracy by political opponents to finish off Yediyurappa and me politically," Vijayendra said.

Speaking on the merits of the case, Vijayendra said there was no truth in the allegations made. "The allegation is that when Yediyurappa was chief minister, a private company was given a BDA contract. Those making the allegation aren't saying which company, because when Yediyurappa was CM, no BDA contract was given to that company," he said.

"The second allegation is that the private construction company channeled Rs 7.5 crore to five Kolkata-based firms. Not a single rupee has gone from that private company to the so-called Kolkata firms. We've already filed a case of criminal defamation against these allegations," Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra pointed out that the police had already conducted an inquiry into these allegations when Yediyurappa was the chief minister. "Also, a complaint was filed with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which summoned BDA documents and bank statements. The governor rejected prosecution sanction," he said. "Let me say clearly that these allegations don't have even 0.1 per cent truth. We won't run away from this. We have faith in court and law."

Asked about his chances of becoming a minister with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai expressing hope on his Cabinet getting expanded, Vijayendra said he would do whatever task the party gives him. "Right now, I'm happy as the vice-president doing party work. I'll do whatever the party gives me," he said. "That doesn't mean I'll join the Cabinet."