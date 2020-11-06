Panchamasali condemns arrest of Vinay Kulkarni if it is political: Seer

Reacting to the arrest of Congress leader and former minister Vinay Kulkarni by CBI in connection with a murder case, Harihar-based Panchamasali Peetha Head Vachanananda Swami said that the community condemns the arrest of Vinay only if there is a political reason for it.

In a press note, the Seer said, "The bereaved family members must get justice without fail. But injustice must not be meted out to anyone in the name of justice in this case. Let CBI quiz anyone in this regard. But there should not be political reasons for it. The Panchamasali community would always stand by justice."