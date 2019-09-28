Pandits can return to Kashmir soon: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs said on Saturday that normalcy would be restored soon in Kashmir and that the central government was working towards it.

Addressing the gathering at the event - ‘one country, one constitution,’ organised here, he said that the Modi government would create a conducive environment for over five lakh Kashmiri

Pandits who had to leave the place in the past to go back and start a life of normalcy in Kashmir.

He said, “The Kashmiri pandits can get back to Kashmir and lead a normal and safe life as Modi government is striving to achieve a secure environment for them.” He advocated a ‘One country, one constitution’ policy and said all Indians should enjoy equal rights unlike the situation before,

when Jammu and Kashmir had a separate flag and government.

Speaking about the benefits of scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution, he said, “Before scrapping Article 370, if a Kashmiri girl married a boy from other parts of the world, she would lose her citizenship and right to buy or inherit immovable property. But hereafter, she can enjoy that right.”

He said, “The Hindus in Kashmir did not have any minority status there, so far. Also, scrapping of Article 370 gives opportunities for business to be set up there. Tourism can flourish and more than anything, terrorism can be curbed.”