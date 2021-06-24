Parameshwara accuses BJP of misusing Covid-19 situation for party's publicity

Former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Thursday alleged that BJP leaders had been misusing Covid-19 situation for the party's publicity.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Parameshwara said that the BJP was misusing the Covid-19 vaccination drive. The party leaders had been projecting the drive as the party’s programme.

“The BJP leaders are exploiting the vaccine campaign. They are projecting as if they are manufacturing vaccines in their own pharmaceutical companies and are distributing them free of cost. The government’s drive is being projected as BJP’s own project,” he criticised.

"There should be no politics in Covid-19 management. It is not right to conduct a vaccine drive under the party symbol or banner. Everyone should join hands to control the pandemic. It is not possible either for the BJP or for the Congress alone to fight it," he said.

“We don’t have any objection if the drive is conducted by the party, but the government’s programmes should not be misused,” he maintained.

Parameshwara said that both the Union as well as the State government had failed to tackle the pandemic.

"No proper programme has been launched and no discussions have been held with the experts on the future of the nation. The governments have failed to take precautionary measures despite a warning on Covid second wave. The lapses claimed thousands of lives," he charged.

'False death report'

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M Lakshmana alleged that the authorities were furnishing false death rate of Covid. He sought clarification from the district administration, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar and MP Pratap Simha.

Lakshmana said that no deaths were reported in the district on June 15, 16 and 17. But, the district administration reported 26, 28 and 26 deaths respectively on these days. Only one death was reported on June 18. But, the report claimed that there were 15 deaths. The authorities were trying to project a high death rate in the district. Mysuru was still under lockdown due to official apathy.

Targets PM Modi

Lakshmana said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on Covid vaccine certificate was not acceptable.

"The vaccination is provided by the government and not by the BJP. Initially, the Union government was not ready to provide free vaccination but Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi’s efforts made the government provide free vaccines. You are giving vaccination with taxpayers' money and not from your pocket. Remove your photograph. It is not Modi’s vaccination,” he said.