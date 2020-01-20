Parameshwara opposes ex-CM’s formula, Cong strife deepens

The split within the Congress resurfaced on Monday when former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara contradicted his bete noire Siddaramaiah’s call for a single person to hold the posts of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and leader of the Opposition.

“I don’t see why the posts of CLP and LoP shouldn’t be split,” Parameshwara told reporters. “It’ll just require the two leaders to work in coordination,” he said, adding that the two posts were separate in Maharashtra.

At present, Siddaramaiah holds both the posts. He has, however, tendered his resignation, which the high command is yet to decide on.

Parameshwara’s call for the posts to be separated is seen as an attempt to mount pressure on the high command to do so and also clip Siddaramaiah’s wings. It is speculated that Siddaramaiah may be asked to continue as leader of the Opposition, a post that will keep him confined to the Legislative Assembly, his rival faction feels. The CLP leader, on the other hand, can exert control over the party’s legislators.

Four working presidents

Siddaramaiah is also said to have asked the high command to appoint four working presidents, an idea Parameshwara, who was KPCC president for a record eight years, rejected. “From my experience, I can say that having a working president doesn’t help. Instead, we can have a vice-president who will assist the president,” he said.

Apparently, Siddaramaiah has pitched the idea of having four working presidents to give representation to various regions and castes.

The race to become the next KPCC president is down to former ministers D K Shivakumar and M B Patil, according to sources. Siddaramaiah is said to be backing Patil.

“This (impasse) is not good for the party,” Parameshwara said, urging the high command to decide soon.

Asked about the situation in the party, Shivakumar declined to comment. “I won’t ever indulge in groupism and I don’t know who is part of which faction,” he said.