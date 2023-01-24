Party will decide my candidature: Araga Jnanendra

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday said that the BJP central leadership will decide on whether or not he should contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters here, Jnanendra, the Tirthahalli MLA, said that throughout he has been a party loyalist and the party has always taken a call on whether to field him or not. “This time is no different. If the party asks I will contest or else I will work with the party organization to strengthen it,” he said and added that he will be content with the party’s decision.

The 70-year-old minister stated that the police will act tough on the police officer against whom the PSI recruitment scam accused R D Patil has made allegations of corruption. “He being the accused has made these allegations. We will investigate his allegations, too. If there is any truth in it, the government will act against errant officials,” he said.

He also added that the investigations into another high-profile case involving ‘Santro’ Ravi are also progressing in the right direction.

Slamming Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, Jnanendra said that he does not need any certificate from the former chief minister. “Who said I am a weak minister? It was Congress and JD(S) who patronised criminals like ‘Santro’ Ravi. Such mala fide accusations on the part of Siddaramaiah do not suit his stature,” he said.