Party yet to act against Ramesh Kumar: Muniyappa

Veteran Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Monday said the high command is yet to act against Srinivasapura MLA K R Ramesh Kumar for 'anti-party' activities.

"I have conveyed to the party that (Kumar) indulged in anti-party activities. But, the high command is yet to take a decision. It's up to them to decide. I'm a disciplined soldier of the party and I'll continue to be like that," Muniyappa told reporters.

Muniyappa has blamed Kumar, a former speaker, and other Congress leaders from the district for his 2019 Lok Sabha defeat in Kolar.

"The AICC said my concerns would be addressed. I had given a deadline and they said they'd resolve my problem and that I should continue doing party work, which I will," Muniyappa, a seven-time MP, said.

Muniyappa played down speculation about him quitting the Congress. "I'm with the Congress now and I'll keep doing party work," he said.

On Sunday, Health Minister K Sudhakar did not rule out Muniyappa joining the BJP.