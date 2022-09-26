Party yet to act against Ramesh Kumar: Muniyappa

Party yet to act against Ramesh Kumar: Muniyappa

Muniyappa has blamed Kumar and other Congress leaders from the district for his 2019 Lok Sabha defeat in Kolar

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 26 2022, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2022, 22:12 ist
K H Muniyappa. Credit: Special arrangement

Veteran Congress leader K H Muniyappa on Monday said the high command is yet to act against Srinivasapura MLA K R Ramesh Kumar for 'anti-party' activities. 

"I have conveyed to the party that (Kumar) indulged in anti-party activities. But, the high command is yet to take a decision. It's up to them to decide. I'm a disciplined soldier of the party and I'll continue to be like that," Muniyappa told reporters.

Muniyappa has blamed Kumar, a former speaker, and other Congress leaders from the district for his 2019 Lok Sabha defeat in Kolar.  

"The AICC said my concerns would be addressed. I had given a deadline and they said they'd resolve my problem and that I should continue doing party work, which I will," Muniyappa, a seven-time MP, said. 

Muniyappa played down speculation about him quitting the Congress. "I'm with the Congress now and I'll keep doing party work," he said. 

On Sunday, Health Minister K Sudhakar did not rule out Muniyappa joining the BJP. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K H Muniyappa
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

ISRO's Mangalyaan mission completes 8 years in orbit

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

'Show Aadhaar, get food': Guests at wedding in UP told

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

The swing castes of the 2024 LS elections

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

Nightmares are a good predictor of future dementia

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

In China, home buyers occupy their 'rotting' properties

 