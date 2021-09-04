Patil seems to have learnt mistake after Assembly polls defeat: Shamanur Shivashankarappa

Criticising former minister M B Patil, Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Mahasabha National President Shamanur Shivashankarappa stated that those who used to say Veerashaivas and Linagayats are two different communities are now saying that they are same after Congress lost the 2018 Assembly polls.

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, Shamanur, who is also MLA of Davangere South, said it is a good development that Patil has decided to take all together. People of the community are not unintelligent and they are observing all developments carefully.

Slamming former IAS officer S M Jamadar, who fought for the separate religion status for Lingayats, the MLA said he must be sent to a mental hospital. There are 99 sub-castes in Veerashaiva Lingayat religion. All are same and Jamadar must reveal to which sub-caste he belongs to. When he was in power, he did not help anyone. Now, he is making statements, Shivashankarappa said.