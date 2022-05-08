Payment apps used to bribe oters, alleges HK Patil

Senior Congress leader H K Patil said that online payment apps are being used to bribe voters during elections.

Speaking after submitting documents to Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on missing electronic voting machines, he said that the Commission should monitor the use of payment apps closely during the upcoming election season.

Patil contended that 19 lakh electronic voting machines (EVMs) had gone missing in the state. “I have petitioned the Speaker on initiating a probe on the issue by a special committee under Supreme Court judge,” he said. The documents submitted to the Speaker included the details submitted to the Supreme Court by RTI activist Manoranjan Roy and details compiled by various forums on EVMs, he added.