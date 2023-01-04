People can make out dog from dog in wolf's clothing: Bommai hits back at Siddaramaiah

Taking a swipe at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s puppy remark, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that he’s a faithful dog serving the people of Karnataka.

During a public meeting at Hagaribommanahalli on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had called Bommai a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not showing guts to bring special grants of Rs 5,495 crore recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

Addressing a gathering after launching a slew of development works here, Bommai said: “The dog is a faithful animal. They remain loyal to their masters. I am also a dog serving the people of Karnataka faithfully. I will not let thieves loot the state. There are wolves in dogs’ clothing. People can differentiate between dogs and wolves. They will give a befitting reply to Siddaramaiah in the upcoming Assembly elections,” the chief minister hit back.

He added: “I have not divided the society as Siddaramaiah did. The BJP has given only happiness to the society, and not misfortune like the Congress.”

On Siddaramaiah inviting him (Bommai) for an open debate, the chief minister said, there is no bigger forum than the Vidhana Soudha. Recently, the session was held for 10 days. When there is a forum they will not discuss, but issue political statements outside.

“The Session will meet again in January-February, and there everything will be discussed. There is no more sacred forum than the Legislative Assembly,” he told reporters.

Bommai said, Siddaramaiah when in power, out of fear, could not stand before the most polite Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, and did not bring a single paise to Karnataka. There was not much of a contribution to many states by the UPA government, he added.

Calling Narendra Modi a ‘Kamadhenu’, Bommai listed out the prime minister’s contributions to Karnataka including 6,000 km of highways, Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway project, Mangaluru & Karwar ports and Kalasa-Bandura project.

“The Smart City project is being implemented in all major cities. These things were not there during the UPA regime. All the important projects are given by PM Modi who is like a ‘Kamadhenu’,” he added.