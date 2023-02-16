People must reject Bommai's 'jumla budget,' says Congress

People must reject Bommai's 'jumla budget,' says Cong

'Broken promises, abysmal governance, divisive agenda (BAD) - best defines Bommai government.' the Cong leader said

Noorul Hassan Hombal
Noorul Hassan Hombal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 16 2023, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 04:47 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Describing the last budget of this Assembly tenure as ‘jumla budget 2023-24,’ Congress leaders led by AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday appealed to Kannadigas to reject the budget even before it is presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Addressing a joint press conference here, Surjewala charged that the ‘illegitimate Bommai government,’ built on the foundation of a government through ‘defection and corruption,’ has now become a curse for ‘Brand Karnataka’. 

Terming the chief minister ‘Bhrashtasura,’ the Congress leader said Bommai’s tenure is coming to an end, but it leaves behind an unending trail of broken promises and brazen loot of public money. 

“Broken promises, abysmal governance, divisive agenda (BAD) - best defines Bommai government,” he said. 

He said Bommai made ‘fake promises’ even in his last budget (2022-23), as out of 339 actionable promises, 207 remain as ornamental government orders and 132 promises have not been implemented till date. 

“This is the real face of BJP and their falsehood stands exposed,” he said. 

“That is why the Congress has come to the conclusion that the BJP budget will be full of ‘jumlas’ and it should be outrightly rejected even before Bommai presents it on Friday,” he said.

KPCC campaign committee chairman M B Patil, CWC member K H Muniyappa and social media cell chairman Priyank Kharge too slammed the BJP and posed six questions for Bommai to answer.   

