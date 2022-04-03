People of Karnataka suffering due to politics over hijab, halal: Eshwarappa

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa said noted that individuals and political parties have created issues over Halal and Jhatka. Owing to their politics, people of Karnataka are suffering, he said.

“Let people perform the rituals and follow the tradition they want. Let Muslims follow the halal tradition and many Hindus eat Jatka meat. Why create confusion on it. Neither the Muslims are forcing me to follow their tradition nor I can force them to follow my tradition. When people are following their own tradition, why should there be any confusion? The confusion was a conspiracy to divide the society,” he informed mediapersons in Udupi.

“We have enough space for politics during elections,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he sought to know who raked up the hijab controversy. "Let Congress answer. Only six out of 96 Muslim girls in Udupi raised objections over the hijab. If the girls were convinced to adhere to the guidelines, the state would have remained calm."

The Congress did not condemn when Harsha, a Bajrang Dal activist was murdered in Shivamogga, he said. "Congress has been playing politics in the name of hijab, national flag and halal. Congress has been following appeasement," he quipped. On the NIA probe into the murder of Harsha, Eshwarappa said, “I am confident of getting justice.”

“From birth we have been following Hindutva. However, we do not oppose Muslims. We respect Muslim leaders who fought for the nation’s independence and all from the community who have respect for the country. However, we will oppose those who shout pro-Pakistan slogans,” Eshwarappa said.

‘BJP will win all LS seats’

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling upon the party functionaries to aim to win at least 150 seats in Karnataka, Eshwarappa said “The BJP will win 150 seats in the next Assembly election and bag all the 28 constituencies in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha election. We have been winning the polls because their (Congress) politics is restricted to statements. We believe in achievements.”

