People rejected bandh call on expected lines: Karnataka Home Minister Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that people from the state rejected the bandh call given by Kannada organisations opposing the formation of Maratha Development Corporation. Support was not witnessed in all district headquarters and normal life prevailed in the state.

Bommai told reporters on Saturday that a peaceful environment has been prevailing in the state. Government and private vehicles were plying and all offices were functioning normally.

We thank the people for rejecting the bandh call. We also compliment police and KSRTC officials for maintaining peace and keeping bus services function normally, he said.

Bommai said in a democracy there was scope for peaceful protests and cannot cause financial losses. People by rejecting the bandh call have given a message that losses cannot be accepted.

Bommai said himself and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar will hold talks with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa regarding night curfew and prevention of crowds at public places during new year's eve celebrations. As per Covid-19 protocol, decision has to be taken, he added.