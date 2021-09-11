People’s mandate against BJP in Kalburgi civic polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

The people’s mandate in Kalaburgi city corporation election was against the BJP. When the mandate is in favour of the secular parties, why not the Congress-come into power with the alliance, asked Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I have spoken to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on people’s mandate against the BJP in the Kalaburgi civic body polls. Will see what happens,” he told mediapersons here in Mangaluru on Saturday.

To a query on whether he is confident of Congress-JD(S) alliance, he said “everything lies on trust and confidence in the society,” he added.

In the 55-member house, the Congress had won 27 seats, BJP-23, JD(S)-4 and Independent-1.

The secular forces have 32 seats while the BJP has only 23 seats, he explained.

To a query on whether Congress will give the Mayoral post to the JD(S), Kharge said that it will be decided by the local leaders in Kalaburgi.

