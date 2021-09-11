People’s mandate against BJP in Kalburgi civic polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

'People’s mandate against BJP in Kalburgi civic polls'

The people’s mandate in Kalaburgi city corporation election was against the BJP. When the mandate is in favour of the secular parties, why not the Congress-come into power with the alliance, asked Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I have spoken to JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda on people’s mandate against the BJP in the Kalaburgi civic body polls. Will see what happens,” he told mediapersons here in Mangaluru on Saturday.

To a query on whether he is confident of Congress-JD(S) alliance, he said “everything lies on trust and confidence in the society,” he added.

In the 55-member house, the Congress had won 27 seats, BJP-23, JD(S)-4 and Independent-1.

The secular forces have 32 seats while the BJP has only 23 seats, he explained.

To a query on whether Congress will give the Mayoral post to the JD(S), Kharge said that it will be decided by the local leaders in Kalaburgi.

