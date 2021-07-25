People will not forget allegations if ministers are replaced, says Veerappa Moily

Former union minister M Veerappa Moily said that the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been using a technique to replace the ministers whenever allegations against them surfaced.

“As per the tradition of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have knowledge on how to replace the ministers,” he said when asked on the change in leadership in Karnataka. “The change in the CM is left to the BJP,” he told media persons after visiting former union minister and Rajya Sabha member Oscar Fernandes who is undergoing treatment at Yenepoya Superspeciality Hospital in Mangaluru.

When there was an allegation of poor management of Covid-19, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was asked to step down. Having realised corruption charges in the IT sector, Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was removed. The BJP thinks that by replacing the ministers, people will forget the charges against the BJP. The BJP is inefficient in its administration of the country as well as in the state. The BJP will see its own end, he said.

“I have known Oscar Fernandes since 1967. We had worked together. He had engaged himself in serving the people. He had discharged his duties effectively in the Congress. He had engaged himself in serving the people as a Lok Sabha Member, Rajya Sabha Member and Union minister. He will recover and will engage himself in serving the people,” said Moily.

