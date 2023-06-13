People will support Modi in Lok Sabha polls: Pratap Simha

Countering Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that the Congress will win 20 seats in the Lok Sabha election, MP Pratap Simha said that people did not vote for the Congress, but for the guarantees they promised in the Assembly election. But, the people will support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“I was elected in 2014, when Congress-led Siddaramaiah government was in power in Karnataka, and in 2019 too when Congress-JD(S) coalition government was in power,” he said.

He was speaking to media persons, here on Tuesday, after inspecting the works taken up at a cost of Rs 89 crore to renovate the Krishnaraja (KR) Hospital, to mark its centenary.

Simha said that the state government should have refused the decision of the KERC on electricity tariff revision, like the tenders passed by the BJP government were withheld.

He asked, where would the state government get the money to implement the guarantees? “Will Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar sell his property for that? It is because of a few leaders that the BJP has been defeated. The people will refuse Congress that too, after five years,” Simha said.