People's 'sankalp' is to remove BJP from power: Siddaramaiah

The Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly also spoke about the EWS quota and Jarkiholi's remark

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Nov 08 2022, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 15:37 ist
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah. Credit: PTI Photo

Observing that people have made a 'sankalp' to remove BJP and bring Congress to power, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that people are not attending the BJP's Jana Sankalpa Yatra.

"Have you seen the BJP's event in Mandya? The gate was locked to keep the people inside as they were leaving the venue," he said.

EWS quota

In the wake of the Supreme Court judgement on the EWS quota, Siddaramaiah said, "I will react after reading the judgement. As far as I know, the reservation is for socially and educationally backward people as per Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution, and not for economically weaker sections".

On Jarkiholi's remark

Maintaining distance from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's 'controversial' statement about the meaning of the word 'Hindu', Siddaramaiah said, "Our national general secretary Randeep Surjewala has already reacted, and that is my stand also."

In reply to AIMIM leaders' demand for permission from the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) to celebrate Tipu Jayanti at Idgah Maidan near Chennamma Circle in Hubballi, Siddaramaiah said that there is nothing wrong in celebrating Tipu Jayanti like other jayantis. Let us see what the Palike decides, he added.

