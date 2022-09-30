PFI had terror links, wanted to weaken country, says Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje said that PFI is the biggest anti-national group involved in carrying out terror-supporting activities.

The minister told reporters that NIA has been investigating PFI activities for the past three years and that the evidence gathered resulted in banning of the PFI and its allied organisations.

As SDPI is a political entity, the election commission can take action against it. An investigation is being conducted into PFI activists who are the members of the SDPI, she said.

Shobha said that Home Ministry has directed deputy commissioners to seize assets of the PFI activists.

She claimed that PFI activists were trained to make bombs and use social media to carry out illegal activities. The arrest of the three engineers in Shivamogga had further exposed the activities of PFI.

The primary goal of the PFI was to weaken the country, she declared. Shobha lashed out at Congress and declared the party as a ship without a captain. “It is on the verge of sinking,” she said.

She demanded blacklisting of the contractors entrusted with the construction of the poor work at Gangolli mini jetty.

When her attention was drawn to Congress leader Mithun Rai’s charges on being unavailable to voters, she said Mithun Rai’s statements should not be taken too seriously. “Let him come with me and take a selfie,” she added.

Shobha said that Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra should be organised along the borders of China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.