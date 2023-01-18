Pick candidates with corruption-free image: Moily

Pick candidates with corruption-free image to project alternative to BJP, Moily tells Congress

Moily also targeted the JD(S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 18 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 22:58 ist
M Veerappa Moily. Credit: DH File Photo

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday urged the party leadership to field only candidates with a corruption-free image in the coming Assembly elections in Karnataka to help project an "alternative" to the BJP in the State.

The former Chief Minister claimed that his party's prospects in the polls are "very bright" and alleged that Ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai Cabinet and ruling party MLAs were facing "anti-incumbency".

The Congress has in recent months stepped up its attack on the government on corruption issues, which are also likely to be its dominant campaign themes for the election, due by May.

"...good people with image...with corruption-free image should be selected because this is the alternative we can show", Moily told PTI here.

"Candidates with corruption-free image will definitely project what we intend to do in future", the former Union Minister added. He said the fact that Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge hails from the State, is a "big status" for the party and its leadership as it faces elections.

Moily said the poll promises of the Congress to provide 200 units of free power a month to each household, and Rs 2000 to every woman head of households would give electoral dividends for the party.

He also targeted the JD (S) headed by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

"Whenever they came to power, they failed in governance. Corruption also increased during their regime. JD(S) has become fully marginalised", Moily claimed.

