PM Modi congratulates Bommai, lauds Yediyurappa's contribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Basavaraj Bommai on taking oath as the new chief minister of Karnataka and said he brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience.

In his tweets, Modi also praised former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, saying no words will ever do justice to his "monumental contribution" to the BJP and the growth of its members.

"For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," the Prime Minister said.

No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

Congratulating Bommai, the Prime Minister said, "He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure."

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

Replying to the PM, Bommai said, "Thank you for reposing faith in me. I assure you an efficient and transparent good governance in Karnataka which are your ideals and also assure your vision of “vibrant Bharat” will be fulfilled in Karnataka."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "I am sure under the guidance of PM Narendra Modiji, he will further boost BJP’s resolve to serve the poor and farmers of the state with his wisdom and experience."

Hailing former Chief Minister, the Home Minister said, "Yediyurappaji has served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and government."

Shri @BSYBJP Ji has served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and government. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 28, 2021

Check out DH's latest videos: