PM wishes Siddaramaiah, DKS after swearing-in ceremony

PM Modi congratulates Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar on becoming CM and Deputy CM of Karnataka

Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight MLAs were sworn in as ministers

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru ,
  • May 20 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 16:36 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, who were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, respectively.

Along with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, eight MLAs were sworn in as Ministers.

"Congratulations to Shri @siddaramaiah Ji on taking oath as Karnataka CM and Shri @DKShivakumar Ji on taking oath as Deputy CM. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The swearing-in ceremony was held exactly a week after the Congress swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka with 135 seats in the 224-member House.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Siddaramaiah
DK Shivakumar
Congress
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Cheetah deaths in India mar reintroduction efforts

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

Explained | How earthquakes are recorded and measured

 