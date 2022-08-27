PM Modi has agreed to visit Karnataka frequently: BSY

PM Modi has agreed to visit Karnataka frequently: BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa was speaking to reporters upon his return from New Delhi where he met Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 27 2022, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2022, 21:13 ist

BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to visit poll-bound Karnataka at least once a month as per his request. 

Yediyurappa was speaking to reporters upon his return from New Delhi where he met Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda. 

"I requested Modiji to visit the various parts of the state frequently - at least once a month - and he agreed. I also spoke to Nadda in this regard. We will strengthen the party and put
in all efforts," Yediyurappa, resurgent after being elevated to the BJP's top decision-making body, said. 

Yediyurappa said he held "detailed discussions" with Modi and Nadda. "They sought to know more about the political situation in Karnataka. I requested the PM to frequently visit the state and assured him that the BJP will win more than 140 seats and return to power," Yediyurappa said.

"No force can stop the BJP from returning to power," Yediyurappa declared, adding that party leaders will start travelling across the state soon to strengthen the party. "We are confident that people will bless us. We won't allow Congress, which is dreaming of power, any opportunity. We will work together to form a BJP government," he said.

The 4-time chief minister also brushed aside the '40% commission' allegation levelled by the Karnataka State Contractors Association. 

"False allegations made by some fools under somebody's influence cannot become true," he said and asked the contractors' body to approach Lokayukta. 

Yediyurappa further accused Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah to engineering the corruption narrative against the BJP government. "He's getting it done intentionally. We will respond to this in the Assembly," he said, adding that corruption allegations will not have any impact. "People know that the allegations are false."

BS Yediyurappa
Karnataka News
India News
Karnataka Politics
Narendra Modi

