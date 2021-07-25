PM Modi, Nadda to decide change of Karnataka CM: S T Somashekar

District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president J P Nadda would take a suitable decision over the change of Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters here Somashekar said that the PM and Nadda were observing the ongoing developments in the state.

"We will abide by the party's high command decision," he said.

Somashekar said that there was no flood like situation in the district. The inflow and the outflow from Kabini dam in Beechanahalli in H D Kote taluk had declined as rains had receded in Wayanad region in Kerala. The outflow from the dam to River Kapila was 30,000 cusec and it would not create a flood like situation. There would be floods only if more water was released from the dam.