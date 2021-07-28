PM Modi thanks B S Yediyurappa for 'monumental contribution'

As Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked B S Yediyurappa for his "monumental contribution" towards the BJP and Karnataka.

"No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of B S Yediyurappa towards the BJP and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," the Prime Minister tweeted.

No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of Shri @BSYBJP Ji towards our Party and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

He also congratulated Bommai on taking oath as CM and said that he brings with him a "rich legislative and administrative experience".

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai Ji on taking oath as Karnataka’s CM. He brings with him rich legislative and administrative experience. I am confident he will build on the exceptional work done by our Government in the state. Best wishes for a fruitful tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

Showering praises on B S Yediyurappa, Home Minister Amit Shah said he will continue to guide the party and government.

Shri @BSYBJP Ji has served the party and people of Karnataka with utmost devotion. His contribution and hard work towards strengthening the BJP at the grassroots level in Karnataka is truly inspiring. I am sure he will continue to guide the party and government. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 28, 2021

