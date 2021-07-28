PM Modi thanks BSY for 'monumental contribution'

PM Modi thanks B S Yediyurappa for 'monumental contribution'

He also congratulated Bommai on taking oath as CM and said that he brings with him a rich legislative experience

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 28 2021, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 12:48 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

As Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked B S Yediyurappa for his "monumental contribution" towards the BJP and Karnataka.

"No words will ever do justice to the monumental contribution of B S Yediyurappa towards the BJP and for Karnataka’s growth. For decades, he toiled hard, travelled across all parts of Karnataka and struck a chord with people. He is admired for his commitment to social welfare," the Prime Minister tweeted.

He also congratulated Bommai on taking oath as CM and said that he brings with him a "rich legislative and administrative experience".

Showering praises on B S Yediyurappa, Home Minister Amit Shah said he will continue to guide the party and government.

B S Yediyurappa
BJP
Narendra Modi
Karnataka
India News
Indian Politics

