PMLA case: DK Shivakumar appears before ED

Hours after Karnataka High Court refused to grant him relief, senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Friday evening appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe against him.

After landing in Delhi, he first went to Karnataka Bhavan and then to his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh's residence. From Suresh's residence, he left for the ED accompanied by Suresh and Youth Congress national interim president B V Srinivas.

"I will reply to all questions that will be raised by the ED. I will cooperate with the investigations. I will fight this case politically and legally," Shivakumar told reporters here before entering the ED office here.

Earlier in the day in Bengaluru, he told a press conference that the ED's fresh summons asking him to appear before it in a money laundering case was a "conspiracy" to defame him and his party.

The former minister has been asked to appear before the ED office in connection with its money laundering probe arising out of an Income Tax Department probe, which claimed that it had seized unaccounted money worth around Rs 8.59 crore.

The ED had issued him a fresh summons on Thursday night to appear before it on Friday, after a single bench of Karnataka High Court refused to entertain his petition to quash the summons issued to him by the ED.

Shivakumar again approached the High Court on Friday seeking prevention of his arrest after the fresh summons, but did not get relief.