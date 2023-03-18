PM's Davangere rally will eclipse previous crowd records: Pradhan

The BJP will eclipse all previous records of a crowd at a political rally at its Mahasangam convention, a culmination of the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatres, in Davangere on March 25, Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union minister and BJP’s election in-charge of Karnataka, said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the preparations for the rally near GMIT College here, Pradhan said, “The Mahasangam rally of the Vijaya Sankalpa yatres to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will rewrite records of turnout at political rallies. More than 10 lakh people are expected to attend the rally.

During the preparatory meeting, the Union minister urged the party leaders and workers to ensure at least one member from each house in Davangere-Harihar twin cities attend the rally. The Davangere rally will break all previous records of Modi rallies, he said.

Taking a broadside against the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his Indian democracy is in danger remark in London, Arun Singh, the BJP national general secretary, said, “The people will teach Rahul Gandhi a lesson in the upcoming Assembly elections for insulting Indian democracy in foreign nations.”