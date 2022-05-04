Police themselves exposed recruitment scam: Kumaraswamy

Police themselves exposed recruitment scam: Kumaraswamy

He said the expose is connected to the murder of 22-year-old Chandru in JJ Nagar last month

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 04 2022, 19:00 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 19:00 ist
Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: DH File Photo

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday gave a murky twist to the sub-inspectors’ recruitment scam by saying that it was made public by the police themselves to “teach a lesson” to the government.

The JD(S) leader said this while speaking to reporters at his constituency Channapatna.

“The information I have is that the police department itself leaked information about the scam,” Kumaraswamy said, adding that the expose is connected to the murder of 22-year-old Chandru in JJ Nagar last month.

Also Read | Three more held in PSI exam fraud

“One BJP spokesperson accused the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant of lying. Pant had said that the murder was because of the collision of two vehicles. However, the BJP leaders were adamant that the murder took place because the man didn’t speak Urdu,” Kumaraswamy said. 

“Because an honest officer was humiliated, some policemen wanted to teach the government a lesson by exposing the scam. One of the persons arrested in the scam is linked to this BJP leader who targetted Pant,” Kumaraswamy said. 

The government ordered a CID probe following allegations of large-scale corruption in the recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors for which exams were held in October 2021. Over 54,000 candidates wrote the exams. 

“We can’t say all candidates paid to get selected. Maybe 30% of them paid money. Maybe 30-40% of them were honest,” he said.

