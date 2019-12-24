Political interference in Mangaluru firing: Gundu Rao

Former KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao suspected the political handiwork in the police firing in Mangaluru on December 19.

Speaking to mediapersons after visiting the family of those killed in police firing on Tuesday, he said “there is political interference in the police firing incident that occurred in Mangaluru. It is a government-sponsored police firing,” he alleged.

Rao also handed over a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the family Jaleel and Nausheen who were killed in police firing.

The local MP and MLAs from BJP failed to visit and console the family of those killed in police firing as both the deceased hail from the Muslim community.

Rao urged the state government to suspend Commissioner of Police, who failed to control the situation and was responsible for the death of two innocents. Action should be initiated against the inspector who had ordered for firing.

The sitting judge of the High Court should probe into the incident of police firing. The CID and magisterial inquiry will not bring out the truth, he said.