Political vengeance has risen in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Political vengeance has risen in Karnataka: D K Shivakumar

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Kapaburagi,
  • Nov 24 2020, 13:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 13:15 ist
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH Photo

"Political vengeance has risen in the state. I have been served notice on my daughter's engagement day," KPCC President D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, he wished those who troubled him well.

"The summons have been served only to me. Why are BJP, state and Union governments pursuing politics of vengeance only with me?" he asked. 

"Issuing notice on the engagement of my daughter indicates the level of vendetta politics. CBI officials will not behave in such a manner without political pressure," he added.

On October 5, the CBI raided 14 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai that were linked to Shivakumar in connection with alleged corruption cases against him. In a statement, the CBI said it had booked the former minister for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74 crore.

"Let them do whatever they want. An impartial probe should be conducted. I will respect the law," he said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
D K Shivakumar
CBI
Corruption
Kalaburagi

What's Brewing

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

 