Political vengeance has risen in Karnataka: D K Shivakumar

"Political vengeance has risen in the state. I have been served notice on my daughter's engagement day," KPCC President D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Kalaburagi, he wished those who troubled him well.

"The summons have been served only to me. Why are BJP, state and Union governments pursuing politics of vengeance only with me?" he asked.

"Issuing notice on the engagement of my daughter indicates the level of vendetta politics. CBI officials will not behave in such a manner without political pressure," he added.

On October 5, the CBI raided 14 locations across Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai that were linked to Shivakumar in connection with alleged corruption cases against him. In a statement, the CBI said it had booked the former minister for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 74 crore.

"Let them do whatever they want. An impartial probe should be conducted. I will respect the law," he said.