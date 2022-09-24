Politicians not corrupt, people make them so: Karnataka Law Minister J C Madhuswamy

Karnataka Law, Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy has stirred a controversy by saying that politicians are not corrupt, but people and the system make them so.

Addressing the gathering at Shivakumara Shivacharya Swami's 30th death anniversary programme in the premises of Sri Taralabalu mutt at Sirigere village in the taluk on Saturday, he said, "Politicians are not corrupt. But you [the people] force them to become so by collecting money from them in the name of various events including Ganesh utsav, annual fairs throughout the year, beginning from elections. People who have good money power enter politics. So, don't push us to become corrupt. If you take a call in this regard, we don't need to become corrupt."

He also pointed out that corruption-free life is not easy in contemporary society. The root of corruption is nothing but thinking and actions make politicians corrupt and some times pressure also, Madhuswamy said. Though leading a corruption-free life is an uphill task, politicians can strive to minimise corruption, provided they don't have any pressure from people to pay money from their pockets every time.

Referring to the book Corruption First Step, an anthology of articles written by Taralabalu Mutt Pontiff Shivamurhty Shivacharya, the minister said the first page states that the government's exchequer would not face dearth of money under any circumstance if political speeches are taxed in the country. "But now I have no money to pay tax as I was invited to deliver a speech here. So I request the seer to pay the tax," he said in a lighter vein.

Quoting the seer's speech at a programme held in the past, Madhuswamy said the seer had stated that "I don't call politicians as corrupt. But people make them so. I was there at the event and I was glad that at last the truth came out."