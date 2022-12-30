Reservation: Rambhapuri seer rues politicisation

Politicians using reservation weapon to woo voters: Rambhapuri seer

The government must hold all-party meeting and take a call on this, he suggested

  • Dec 30 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 22:37 ist
Prasanna Renuka Veerasomeshwar Shivacharya Swami. DH file photo

Rambhapuri Mutt Seer Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami stated that politicians are using reservation as a weapon to woo voters ahead of the assembly polls slated to be held next year.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he suggested the government not to violate the constitution while providing reservation to various communities. It must take utmost care to ensure that not a single sub-caste within the community will be meted out injustice. Poor people are there in all castes, religions. The financial state must be considered while giving reservation. Caste-based reservation will pave the way for hatred among people. So politicians need to take a call in this regard cautiously, he advised.

Also Read: 10% EWS quota to be distributed among Vokkaligas, Lingayats

He said politicians are making announcements to woo some communities. There is a need to question whether they are legally correct or not. As the elections are fast approaching, people of all castes including economically strong communities seek reservation. But the implementation is an uphill task. So, the government must hold all-party meeting and take a call on this, he suggested.

