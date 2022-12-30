Politicians using reservation weapon to woo voters: Rambhapuri seer

Rambhapuri Mutt Seer Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swami stated that politicians are using reservation as a weapon to woo voters ahead of the assembly polls slated to be held next year.

Speaking to media persons, here on Friday, he suggested the government not to violate the constitution while providing reservation to various communities. It must take utmost care to ensure that not a single sub-caste within the community will be meted out injustice. Poor people are there in all castes, religions. The financial state must be considered while giving reservation. Caste-based reservation will pave the way for hatred among people. So politicians need to take a call in this regard cautiously, he advised.

He said politicians are making announcements to woo some communities. There is a need to question whether they are legally correct or not. As the elections are fast approaching, people of all castes including economically strong communities seek reservation. But the implementation is an uphill task. So, the government must hold all-party meeting and take a call on this, he suggested.