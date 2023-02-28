Polls a fight between cow protectors & cow killers: Prabhu Chavan

Taking strong exception to the Congress party’s repeated claims that the Karnataka Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act will be repealed if the party comes to power, Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan said on Monday that the Congress was turning the elections into a “battle between cow protectors and cow slaughterers”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Chavan contended that with the enactment of Karnataka Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act, the BJP safeguarded not only cows in the state, but also the country’s rich Hindu traditions.

“However, the Congress party and its leaders are more interested in seeing our cows and culture being slaughtered,” he said.

The minister said the state and union governments worked in tandem to vaccinate several thousand cattle in the state to protect them from lumpy skin disease.

“The virus was first detected in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh before spreading in Karnataka. Among 18 worst-affected states, Karnataka fares better in tackling this dreaded disease in the form of providing compensation to farmers who lost their cattle and launching a statewide vaccination drive,” he observed.

He claimed that the state had made provisions for rescuing stray cattle by setting up goshalas across the state through NGOs and by launching ‘punyakoti dattu yojane’ (cow adoption scheme).

The government has also constituted Karnataka Animal Welfare Board and a call centre to protect cows, Chavan said.