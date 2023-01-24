Praising Rahul, Deve Gowda to miss Bharat Jodo valedictory

JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday expressed his inability to attend the valedictory of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra at Srinagar on January 30.

Gowda said this in a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. Gowda also heaped praises on Rahul Gandhi, the former AICC president who led the foot march.

“I may not be able to attend the function in person, but my best wishes are with Shri Rahul Gandhi. He is fighting hatred and violence, and has walked 3,500 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir spreading the message of harmony among people. Please convey my deep appreciation to him,” Gowda wrote.

Gowda, a Rajya Sabha member, thanked Kharge for the invitation. “It is very appropriate that the function is being organised on the day the father of the nation attained martyrdom,” he stated.

Kharge has written to presidents of 23 parties seeking their presence at the rally, which will be a bid to showcase unity among the Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Top leaders of Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party are likely to skip the rally in Srinagar, according to reports.

Congress has not invited the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharat Rashtra Samiti, YSR Congress, BJD, AIUDF and Akali Dal to the programme.