Prajwal waits for ‘auspicious’ time to take oath

Newly elected Lok Sabha member from Hassan Prajwal Revanna is said to be waiting for the "auspicious" time for taking oath as a member of the Lower House.

Prajwal was not present in the Lok Sabha when members from Karnataka took oath of office on Monday. His name was also called in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, after the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker, but he was not present.

It is learnt that Prajwal, grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, has sought time from the Lok Sabha secretariat to take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha after 2.30 pm. On Friday. his father H D Revanna, mother Bhavani, a few relatives and some JD(S) leaders from Karnataka are expected to be present in the visitor's gallery when he takes oath of office.

Prajwal attended the meeting of Karnataka MPs convened by Union Chemical and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday here. He is also likely to attend the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for MPs on Thursday at Ashoka Hotel, sources in JD(S) from Bengaluru told DH.

Gowda's family is known to believe astrology and consult astrologers before taking any major decision.

All other 27 Lok Sabha members from the state have taken oath. Though first two days of the session June 17 and 18 were reserved for new MPs taking oath, there is no bar on them taking oath later.