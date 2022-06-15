Prakash Hukkeri wins from North West Teachers Constituency

Hukkeri wins from North West Teachers Constituency

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 15 2022, 19:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 19:08 ist

Congress won the Legislative Council seat from North West Teachers Constituency for the first time with its candidate and party veteran Prakash Hukkeri emerging victorious during the
counting of votes in the premises of Jyoti College here on Wednesday.

Results were yet to be announced officially. 

BJP candidate from North West Graduates Constituency Hanumant Nirani has been leading with 5178 votes after first round of counting. Congress candidate Sunil Sank has been trailing.

Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Belagavi
prakash hukkeri

