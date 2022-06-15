Prakash Hukkeri wins from North West Teachers Constituency

Congress won the Legislative Council seat from North West Teachers Constituency for the first time with its candidate and party veteran Prakash Hukkeri emerging victorious during the

counting of votes in the premises of Jyoti College here on Wednesday.

He defeated sitting BJP MLC Arun Shahapur which has come as a big jolt for the ruling party.

Results were yet to be announced officially.

BJP candidate from North West Graduates Constituency Hanumant Nirani has been leading with 5178 votes after first round of counting. Congress candidate Sunil Sank has been trailing.