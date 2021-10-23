Pralhad Joshi asks Congress not to belittle India's 100 crore vaccine achievement

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Congress party has stooped to such a low level that it is unable to appreciate India’s achievement.

Speaking to media persons after garlanding the statue of warrior queen Kittur Channamma on the occasion of her birth anniversary at Channamma Circle in Hubballi on Saturday, he said that 100 crore vaccine dose is not the achievement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, neither has Modi claimed so. It is the achievement of the country, its medical fraternity, scientists and the people who got the vaccination.

“It is unfortunate that Congress can not appreciate even these covid warriors,” he said.

Countering Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah, Joshi said the former chief minister is quoting wrong statistics. “In less than 10 months, India has been able to provide 100 crore doses of vaccination. No other country in the world has been able to achieve such huge numbers. More than 31% of the people have received a second dose of vaccine. Even the most advanced countries like the USA, Japan and others have not been able to achieve this. Of the total 700 crore vaccines that have been provided worldwide, India alone has provided more than 100 crores” he claimed.

“I can understand and sympathise with former AICC president Rahul Gandhi of unable to understand data and information. At least other Congress leaders should not behave like Rahul Gandhi,” he said and reminded the Congress leaders of how polio and other vaccines reached India decades after the world vaccinated its people.

No shortage of coal

Joshi, who also holds Coal & Mines portfolio, claimed that there is no shortage of coal in India at present. “India faced a shortage of coal for four or five days. However, at present, the government has ensured that nearly 2.1 million tonnes of coal are supplied to thermal power stations across India. In the next four-five days the stockpile at these power stations will improve,” he said.

Defends Kateel

The Union minister defended State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement on ‘drug addict Rahul Gandhi’ and said Kateel has not made any personnel statement but stated a news report. “Personally, I will not support personal attacks on leaders. However, Congress has been making such personal attacks against Modi for long. Even Siddaramaiah has called names and used singular words against the PM,” he said.

