Pralhad Joshi demands clarification from Congress on 'Gupkar Gang'

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has come down heavily on the 'Gupkar Gang', stating that it is involved in the anti-national activities, and demanded the Congress to clarify its stand on supporting this 'Gupkar declaration' which is hell-bent on restoring the Article 370.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Joshi said, "The ‘Gupkar Gang’, an alliance of National Conference, PDP, CPI(M), Awami National Conference, and Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress has openly stated that it will not hoist India’s national flag, and will take China’s help to restore Article 370 in J&K."

The Congress is part of this alliance which is indulged in anti-national activities, he charged.

“The AICC is trying to wash off its hands by claiming that joining the Gupkar alliance was the decision of the State unit of the Congress. This is double talk. Rahul Gandhi should clarify whether his party is for India’s integrity, or for the agenda of Gupkar Gang,” Joshi said.

"Rahul Gandhi, who is presently in Goa taking care of his ailing mother, has to urgently call for a meeting of his party leaders and clarify the party's stand on supporting the 'Gupkar Gang' as it is a question of the integrity of the nation," said Joshi.

"If the Congress fails to clarify its stand, it will be thought that this grand-old party which claims to be the guardian of the country, is with China and Pakistan, and not India," he added.

Lambastes Abdullah, Mufti

Lambasting NC President Farooq Abdullah, and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, Joshi said that these two leaders of Jammu & Kashmir have been provoking anti-nationals to revolt against the Indian Army, and are indirectly funding terrorist activities.

"The objective of 'Gupkar gang' is to reinstate Article 370 so that they could rule the roost again," he added.

He said, "Farooq Abdullah, who is using all means for the restoration of Article 370, has openly said that he would seek the support of China in this, while Mehbooba Mufti has issued a statement that she will not accept the national flag, and will bring back the J&K flag."

He further said that the people who pelted stones on the Indian army were arrested, and were given amnesty while Mehbooba was the Chief Minister. "Thousands of such people were released and they have started to indulge in the same act now," he rued.