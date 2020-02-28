Pralhad Joshi urges Karnataka govt to allocate Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore in budget for Mahadayi project

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi urged the State Government to allocate Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore in the budget to implement the Mahadayi project.

"I have made an appeal in this regard to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and he has responded positively. State Government should also constitute a committee of experts for the preparations to take up the implantation works. The Centre has already made it clear that environmental impact assessment study is not required for drinking water projects," he said.

Mahadayi Tribunal's award is notified within a week after the Supreme Court's permission. Talks with Goa would continue, and legal experts have opined that there would be no major problem in implementing the tribunal's award after it is notified, Joshi said.

The issue of Mekedatu project was also discussed with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and he has assured to try to give good news after holding talks with concerned states, he added.

BJP workers gave warm welcome to Joshi and felicitated him at the airport when he came from Bengaluru, in the background of notification of Mahadayi tribunal's award.