Pranab Mukherjee agreed with RSS’ nationalism: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday took potshots at Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah who lamented late former president Pranab Mukherjee’s participation at an RSS event.

“BJP is amused by the Congress party’s discomfiture,” party spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said.

Mukherjee had two messages to convey, one to the Congress and another to the RSS, Karnik said. “To the Congress, Dr Mukherjee meant to tell in no uncertain terms that he is sick and fed up of the politics of minority appeasement, practising pseudo-secularism, running down the cultural heritage of the country in the name of secularism and absence of national character in the country’s oldest political party.”

Karnik added, “To the RSS, Dr Mukherjee meant to tell categorically that he agreed with the RSS ideology of nationalism; inculcating national character in each and every individual and training the people to undertake service activities at times of national disaster selflessly,” he said in a statement.