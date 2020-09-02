Pranab Mukherjee agreed with RSS’ nationalism: BJP

Pranab Mukherjee agreed with RSS’ nationalism: BJP

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2020, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 03:17 ist

 The BJP on Wednesday took potshots at Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah who lamented late former president Pranab Mukherjee’s participation at an RSS event. 

“BJP is amused by the Congress party’s discomfiture,” party spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said. 

Mukherjee had two messages to convey, one to the Congress and another to the RSS, Karnik said. “To the Congress, Dr Mukherjee meant to tell in no uncertain terms that he is sick and fed up of the politics of minority appeasement, practising pseudo-secularism, running down the cultural heritage of the country in the name of secularism and absence of national character in the country’s oldest political party.”

Karnik added, “To the RSS, Dr Mukherjee meant to tell categorically that he agreed with the RSS ideology of nationalism; inculcating national character in each and every individual and training the people to undertake service activities at times of national disaster selflessly,” he said in a statement.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mallikarjun Kharge
Siddaramaiah
BJP
Congress
RSS
Pranab Mukherjee
Karnataka

What's Brewing

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

As food deliveries boom, so do ghost kitchens

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

Xiaomi launches affordable Redmi 9A, earphones in India

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Are Indian languages inferior to English?

Amazon drivers hang phones from trees to get more work

Amazon drivers hang phones from trees to get more work

 