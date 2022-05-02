Priyank Kharge slams government over PSI scam, says not limited to Kalaburagi

Former minister Priyank Kharge slammed the BJP government and said the probe into the PSI recruitment exam scam should not be limited to Kalaburagi.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kharge said the government is patting itself on the back without conducting any investigation.

The police have registered FIR on only one examination centre, but other centres must also be investigated too as a few candidates elsewhere have suspected irregularities in their centres.

When the government decided to conduct re-examination, why did it take the OMR sheets of all 545 candidates, he questioned.

Despite the government's claim that nearly 300 people were involved in the scam, the police have arrested only a few persons.

Kharge also alleged that there are attempts to close the case.

