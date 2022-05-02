Priyank says PSI scam not limited to Kalaburagi

Priyank Kharge slams government over PSI scam, says not limited to Kalaburagi

When the government decided to conduct re-examination, why did it take the OMR sheets of all 545 candidates, he questioned

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 02 2022, 12:38 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 12:38 ist
Congress leader Priyank Kharge. Credit: DH File Photo

Former minister Priyank Kharge slammed the BJP government and said the probe into the PSI recruitment exam scam should not be limited to Kalaburagi.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Kharge said the government is patting itself on the back without conducting any investigation.

The police have registered FIR on only one examination centre, but other centres must also be investigated too as a few candidates elsewhere have suspected irregularities in their centres.

When the government decided to conduct re-examination, why did it take the OMR sheets of all 545 candidates, he questioned.

Despite the government's claim that nearly 300 people were involved in the scam, the police have arrested only a few persons.

Kharge also alleged that there are attempts to close the case.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Priyank Kharge
Karnataka
Mysuru

Related videos

What's Brewing

A streetside ode to Bollywood stars of Jewish descent

A streetside ode to Bollywood stars of Jewish descent

Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle

Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

DH Toon | Govt needs more space for sedition law

DH Toon | Govt needs more space for sedition law

Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel

Eid-ul-Fitr on May 3, says moon-sighting panel

How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive

How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive

 