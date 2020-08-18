Pro-RSS BJP leaders using riots to topple BS Yediyurappa: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said one section of BJP leaders close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was trying to “take advantage” of the Pulakeshingar riots to make life difficult for Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Siddaramaiah, in a series of tweets, also accused the BJP of “misleading” the investigation into last week’s violence.

“BJP is clearly divided into 2 factions. One that is closer to RSS is trying to take the advantage of Kaval Byrasandra incident to topple Yediyurappa’s position,” Siddaramaiah said.



The former chief minister, who is under home quarantine after being discharged from the hospital last week for Covid-19, said the BJP government was trying to mislead the investigation into the riots.

“BJP ministers and MLAs are giving conflicting opinions. They initially blamed SDPI, then Congress & now claims it to be an act by terrorists. What are they trying to hide? Instead of identifying the actual culprits, BJP leaders are more interested in targetting Congress party. They see politics in all crises,” he tweeted.

He further accused the BJP of “using SDPI as pawn for political reasons and to divide Muslim votes,” and added that the SDPI should punished if it was involved in the incident.

According to Siddaramaiah, the investigation should begin with the “failure” of the intelligence department. “If this incident, according to BJP, is pre-planned then why did this not come to the notice of the intelligence department? What was the reason for the delay in filing a case against Naveen?”