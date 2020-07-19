Probe mask procurement from Chinese firm: Karnataka Rashtra Samithi

‘Probe mask procurement from Chinese firm’

After the Indian arm of a Chinese firm allegedly cheated Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments by supplying KN-95 masks against orders for N-95 masks, the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi has demanded the central government to initiate a probe into the procurement.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ravi Krishna Reddy has urged him to launch an investigation by NIA and similar agency to bring out the truth. Noting that the firm, BYD Company Ltd had links with Chinese ruling authorities, he alleged that the company had deliberately cheated many state governments.

"While there is negligence on the part of the state authorities, this act by M/s BYD seems to deliberate, unlawful and unpardonable," he said.

This incident shows the lack of competency and professional bankruptcy of officials, who could not even verify the credentials of a company and the products, and have not even bothered to test the materials after receiving them, he alleged.

