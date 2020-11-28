Probe to be carried out if DK Shivakumar hands over video: Basavaraj Bommai over CM secy's attempt to end his life

Reacting to KPCC President D K Shivakumar's remarks that a video is behind an attempt to end life by Chief Minister's political advisor Santosh, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said a probe will be carried out if Shivakumar handed over the video clip.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday, he said we have received information that Santosh is recuperating in the hospital. An FIR has been registered at Sadashivanagar Police Station for trying to end his life.

The first phase of modernisation of police stations and police system has completed and the moderanisation work of the remaining police stations will be taken up under the grants of state and union government. The funds from Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board(KKRDB) will be utilised for the same work in this region, he told.