Projected as villain for airing opinion: Yogeshwar

Projected as villain for airing personal opinion: Yogeshwar

He said that he was hurt by the statements made by his "friends"

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jun 01 2021, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 00:07 ist
Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar. Credit: DH Photo

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar has said that he had been projected as a villain for expressing his "personal opinion" on the state government.

Yogeshwar courted controversy for his public outburst against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP government in the state. He had said it was a government of three parties in the state. Several leaders of the party had sought action against him.

However, the minister, who visited Suttur Mutt in the city on Tuesday, said that he was hurt by the statements made by his "friends." 

"I shared my pain with the seer. I feel lighter now. I will not speak politics at religious places," he added. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

C P Yogeshwar
Karnataka
BJP
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

WHO's move to rename Covid variants a first?

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

Schools go solar as West Bengal reaches for green goals

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

'Decade of Syria war killed nearly 500,000 people'

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

Cyclone Yaas: Ravaged Sunderbans fight for life

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 