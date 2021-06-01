Projected as villain for airing personal opinion: Yogeshwar

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar has said that he had been projected as a villain for expressing his "personal opinion" on the state government.

Yogeshwar courted controversy for his public outburst against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP government in the state. He had said it was a government of three parties in the state. Several leaders of the party had sought action against him.

However, the minister, who visited Suttur Mutt in the city on Tuesday, said that he was hurt by the statements made by his "friends."

"I shared my pain with the seer. I feel lighter now. I will not speak politics at religious places," he added.