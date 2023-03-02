Property reg soon in just 5-10 minutes, says R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday unveiled the Kaveri 2.0 software that promises property registration to be done in just 5-10 minutes.

The new software will go live at all sub-registrar offices in the next three months, making property registration process smooth for citizens, Ashoka said at a news conference.

Ashoka said that the new software is currently on a dry run in all offices. It was piloted at the Chincholi and Belagavi South sub-registrar offices.

Once the dry run is completed, the government plans to introduce the new system in Ramanagara, Belagavi, Mandya and Managaluru among other places, before expanding across the state.

Under Kaveri 2.0, citizens can upload documents of a property requiring registration and pay stamp duty and other fees online. “After that, they can select a convenient date and time to visit the sub-registrar’s office of their choice to provide biometric details - signature, photographs and thumb impression - to complete the registration process,” Ashoka explained, likening this to the passport application system.

After successful registration, property documents will be sent to DigiLockers of the buyers, who will also receive regular updates via SMS. Property details will automatically get updated in the Khatas (auto-mutation process), Ashoka said. At present, property registration is seen as a cumbersome process for citizens and in most cases they have to wait for weeks on end for their turn. On registration day, citizens have to spend hours in the sub-registrar office, Ashoka said.

“The software is designed in such a way that based on property details and area, it will automatically calculate the fees to be paid by the buyer, which completely reduces the dependence on touts,” Ashoka explained.

Noting that at present people have to make multiple visits to sub-registrar offices owing to technical glitches, Ashoka asserted such problems will go away with the new software.

To put an end to property buyers being duped by conmen, Ashoka said that the government is in process of integrating various e-governance initiatives such as Bhoomi, e-Swathu, e-Aasthi, Khajane-II, FRUITS and Sakala. “This can stop touts misguiding citizens on property-related matters,” he said.