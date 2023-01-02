Prove my family looted govt funds: Kumaraswamy to Shah

Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy challenged Union Minister Amit Shah to prove that his family had looted government funds. He was speaking at a media conference during ‘Pancharatna Yatre’ in the city on Monday.

Kumaraswamy recalled the comments of Shah, which the latter had made during BJP’s ‘Janasankalpa Yatre’ held in Mandya last Friday. Shah had said that if the people voted either the Congress or the JD(S) to power in Karnataka, the state would become the winning party’s ATM for the family at the helm of the respective party, at the cost of the welfare of the people.

“Shah is no match to even a fingernail of my father and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. The BJP government in Karnataka is drowning in corruption. But Shah is speaking about the JD(S). He says the BJP will not go in for a truck with JD(S). What makes him say this? Did I go to his doorstep offering an alliance? Have we ever approached the BJP? We have never gone to anybody’s doorstep. They are the one’s who come to us. Both national parties have failed the people of Karnataka. Thus, we are holding ‘Pancharatna Yatre’. On what basis was Shah’s son made the chairman (secretary) of the BCCI?, he said.

“Nothing will happen even if Shah comes to Mandya tens or hundreds of times. What is his contribution to Mandya? Let him come for a public debate on the issue,” Kumaraswamy challenged.

He said that the second list of the JD(S) candidates for the upcoming Legislative Assembly polls will be released after Sankranthi festival in mid-January.

“Regarding a few constituencies, I am discussing with seniors and will finalise the candidates soon. I am holding the Pancharatna Yatre up to March 20,” he added.